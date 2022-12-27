Madhya Pradesh: 140 kg poppy husk seized, 1 booked in Garoth

FP Photo |

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Under the direction of Anurag Sujaniya, superintendent of police, Mandsaur, district police have launched a special drive against illicit liquor, drugs smugglers, dealers, suppliers and growers of psychotropic drugs and substances.

Garoth police on Tuesday seized 140 kg of poppy husk (dodachura) worth about Rs 2.8 lakh and booked the driver of the vehicle.

As per details, acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted checking of vehicles on the Dhalamu Phanta. Upon seeing a suspicious car, the police tried to intercept it but the evaded evaded them and was intercepted about 1 km away. The driver identified as Prahalad Nayak escaped leaving behind the vehicle. The team found several bags stuffed with 140kg poppy husk inside the vehicle and seized it and the Mahindra vehicles worth Rs 14lakh and impounded it at the police station.

Garoth SHO Kamlesh Singar police, sub inspector Bharat Katara and team played vital role in the case. A case has been registered under section 8/15 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Further investigation is underway. Similar raids against illicit liquor, drugs smugglers, dealers would continue in future.