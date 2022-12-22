Madhya Pradesh: ‘Declare Shikharji non-violent & vegetarian holy religious Jain pilgrimage site’ in Garoth

FP Photo |

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the jain community took out a silent march on Wednesday to express resentment over the Jharkhand government’s move to declare Shikharji a tourist spot. They began the march from Bazaar Jain temple, Sadar Bazaar to Tehsil office. As a mark of protest, the business class of the community also kept their establishments closed till noon. Other traders also supported them by keeping their commercial establishments closed for half a day. Markets remained completely closed till noon.

After the silent march, the community members handed over a memorandum to naib tehsildar Savita Rathore, calling for reconsidering the decision to turn Sammed Shikharji into a tourist spot. They demanded the government to declare Shikharji a non-violent, vegetarian holy, religious Jain pilgrimage centre. City council president Rajesh Sethiya, Rajendra Jain, Suresh Sanghvi and scores of Jain members were present.