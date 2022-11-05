Garoth: Woman delivers a baby boy in 108-ambulance

FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy in an 108-ambulance while she was being shifted to community health centre in Garoth on Friday.

Woman named as Gulpha Mehrbaan Singh, (23), a resident of Bhana Kheda village, experienced severe labour pains on Friday. Family members immediately called 108-ambulance to shift her to Garoth community health centre.

Soon after, emergency medical technician (EMT) Ghanshyam Prajapati Chikniya reached her house along with 108-ambulance and pilot Dharmendra Madliyan.

Meanwhile, the labour pains became severe when they reached Bardiya village, which is a few km away from the hospital. They stopped the vehicle on the roadside and decided to perform delivery of woman in the ambulance itself and safe delivery was performed with the help of the woman’s kin.

Gulpha delivered a baby boy. Later, they shifted her to Garoth Hospital. Both the mother and newborn baby are under the doctor’s observation.