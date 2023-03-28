Madhya Pradesh: Municipality demolishes illegal construction in Premier Oil Mill in Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A team led by Jaora CMO Durgesh Bamnia demolished illegal construction in Premier Oil Mill for construction of service road below an overbridge.

The land was under possession of land mafias for the last 20 years. MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey had raised the issue several times in the assembly.

As per information, Premier Oil Mill area was a barrier in construction of service road below proposed overbridge.

Following demolition, service road would be laid within seven days and the over-bridge would be completed within a year.

As soon as news of demolition spread, merchants who had stored goods in Premier Oil Mill godowns rushed to the spot. Many Jaora businessmen store goods in these godowns.

After the mill’s case had reached Madhya Pradesh High Court in January this year, merchants were asked to shift their merchandise to other places. However, they ignored the advice. Hence, following demolition, their stock was buried under rubble. Following administration’s permission, traders retrieved their stocks from the rubble and found that 50% of it was damaged.