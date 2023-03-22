Madhya Pradesh: Jaora Municipality Budget for 2023-24 passed unanimously

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Jaora Municipal Council Budget for 2023-24 fiscal was passed unanimously in presence of civic body president Anam Mohmmad Yusuf Kadapa, vice-president Sushil Kochatta and CMO Durga Bamnia.

Finance accounts and market committee chairman Lokesh Vijwa presented a budget of Rs 1,55,05,91,320 for income, Rs 1,55,03,70,566 for expenditure and Rs 2,20,754 for savings. This budget will help in asphaltization, CC road construction, building of barrage under AMRUT Yojana, tank construction, purchase of electricity material and others.

Municipal president Anam Kadapa and vice-president Sushil Kochatta said that AMRUT 2.0 and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) schemes were prominent in the budget.

Independent councillor Nizam Kazi said that the Budget mentioned income of 40 undeveloped colonies of the city but not the expenditure. The income-expenditure of the swimming pool was also not disclosed. Apart from this, Kazi said in the meeting that about Rs 32 to Rs 33 crore of income and expenditure were presented from April 1, 2022 to February 1, 2023, but this information was also not given correctly.

On this, president and vice-president presented their answers to prove Kazi wrong.

