Madhya Pradesh: Collector orders action against illegal colonisers in Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Narendra Kumar Suryawanshi undertook an inspection of various illegal colonies mushrooming in Jaora town including some underdeveloped colonies of Ratlam district on Saturday.

An FIR was lodged against 5 out of 44 illegal colonies before 2016. Out of the remaining colonies, nine colonisers are already dead. Apart from this, the action against 30 illegal colonies is still underway. During the inspection, the collector instructed officials to demolish the pathology centre built without prior permission at Nityanand Colony. He also sought action against 6 colonizers out of 36 underdeveloped colonies for violation of norms.

He also asked officials to keep a regular check on illegal activities and take stern action if any illegitimate or prohibited or illicit activities were found at any level. The collector inspected HS Rathore Colony and gave instructions to register an FIR against the coloniser. He also issued an order to ban the purchase and sale of plots and buildings in undeveloped colonies. Instructions have been given to take action against illegal colonisers of Pratap Nagar Colony, Banna Kheda and Nityananda Dham.