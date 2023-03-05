Madhya Pradesh: ‘Saheb Main Zinda Hoon’, hear the plea of a man declared dead for two years in Jaora

FP Photo |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man in Jaora tehsil of Ratlam district has been declared dead in government records and has been going around knocking on doors of every government office collecting proof to prove himself alive.

Latif Khan Mansoori, who was declared dead in government records about two years back pleading before government officials asking them, ‘saheb mein zinda hoon’ (sir, I’m still alive’).

Latif, hailing from the small Pipliyajodha village of Jaora tehsil has been denied of all government schemes, including PM Kisan Samman Nidhi since he has been pronounced dead in all government records in the last two years.

Latif has been relentlessly trying to prove himself alive and has been running from pillar to post requesting concerned officials to rectify the government records, but according to him, his plea has not been heard by anyone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Narrating his plight, Latif said that he came to know about his death in government records in May 2021 after he failed to get PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. When he tried to know the reason and visited the portal, it was written on the portal that “Beneficiary is inactive due to death”.

Latif raised his complaint about this to the authorities, but even today he could not able to prove himself alive on the portal. Latif told that he started getting PM Kisan Samman Nidhi from August 20, 2020, but after May 9, 2021, not a single installment deposited into his account since he was dead as per the government records.

Latif added that whenever he told Patwari, an officer tried to avoid him saying to come tomorrow. I have complained to SDM and Collector as well. Even he raised his grievances during the Vikas Yatra that visited the village, till now a solution has not been found. Now even Patwari has stopped picking up the phone, he said.

Latif told that his financial condition is not good. There is two and a half bighas of land from which we cannot survive, so he also works as labourer. Getting the Kisan Samman Nidhi would have given relief, but due to the negligence of the government, not even a single rupee has come for 2 years.

Problem will be solved soon

When contacted patwari Sachin Panchal told that he assumed charge recently. During the Vikas Yatra, it has come to know that the matter is still under process in tehsil court. Soon the problem will be solved.