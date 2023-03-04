Madhya Pradesh: Energy Conservation Awareness Week held at Government College in Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to create awareness about the importance of energy conservation, Government Bhagat Singh College in Jaora celebrated Energy Conservation Awareness Week from February 26 to March 4.

The programme was organised under the aegis of the Energy Club and various competitions such as slogan writing, poster making, debates, innovative projects, and paper presentations were held at the college.

The programme aimed to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas between the student community and expert panellists so that more energy-conserving ways are adopted in day-to-day life.

On the concluding day, botany students were educated about the judicious use of electricity to conserve energy.

Principal AG Pathan highlighted the aim of organising such an event. Dr Maya Pant, nodal officer of the Energy Club extended best wishes to students participating in various competitions. Dr Neelu Kaushik, leader of the Energy Club and Dr Sahdeb Ghos, Ved Prakash and other members were also present.