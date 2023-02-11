Madhya Pradesh: Lecture on International day of women, girls in science organised in Jaora | FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): To mark “International Day of Women and Girls in Science” on Saturday, a detailed lecture organised at Government Bhagat Singh College, Jaora, Ratlam district on Saturday.

Principal NG Pathan urged for providing equal access, participation and opportunities for girls in science & tech field. These steps are necessary to find inclusive, sustainable solutions to modern problems and build a better society for all.

Head of Botany department, Dr Maya Panth said that the day is observed by United Nation to promote full participation of women & girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

Dr Pant said that as per report of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), only 30% of the female students who take admission in STEM subjects, take up further admission in higher studies in science field, which needs to change now. Actions, may be small or big will add to the collective voices on Equality in Science. Head of chemistry department Dr Jyoti Nema also addressed.

