 Madhya Pradesh: Municipal chief lays foundation stone of CC roads in Pipalrawan
Madhya Pradesh: Municipal chief lays foundation stone of CC roads in Pipalrawan

As part of the state-wide operation Kayakalp Campaign (rejuvenation campaign), road connecting Saraswati Shishu School in Ward no 4 would be repaired at a cost of Rs 46.76 lakh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 04:44 AM IST
article-image

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): City council president Kavita Devnarayan Sharma on Monday laid the foundation stone of CC road constructions to be built at a cost of Rs 125.69 lakh. As part of the state-wide operation Kayakalp Campaign (rejuvenation campaign), road connecting Saraswati Shishu School in Ward no 4 would be repaired at a cost of Rs 46.76 lakh. In addition to which, a road connecting from Mithi Kund to Juloos Road would also be repaired at a cost of Rs 78.93 lakh under special funds. Vice- president Rajendra Nahar, veteran councilor Devnarayan Sharma, councillor Anil Adiwasi, Babulal Shinde and Rahul Rathore attended the event.

Indore Sports Update: All-India Talent Series Sub Junior Tennis Tournament
article-image

