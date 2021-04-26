Madhya Pradesh: Mumbai Duranto cancelled, frequency of 6 trains reduced

Indore: The Railways has cancelled the operation of Indore-Mumbai Duranto and reduced the frequency of 6 other trains due to lack of passengers. According to officials, due to rising Covid cases, very few people are travelling by trains.
At present, only passengers with confirmed tickets are allowed to travel on these special trains. Western Railway has requested passengers to follow all the norms and SOPs related to Covid-19 during the journey.
TRAINS CANCELLED
-Train number 09227 Mumbai Central-Indore Duronto Express will remain cancelled from April 29 to May 15.
-Train number 09228 Indore-Mumbai Central Duronto Express, will be cancelled from 30th April to 16th May.
REDUCED FREQUENCY
- Train Number: 09309 Gandhinagar-Indore Special Express, running daily on weekdays, will run only three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from April 29 to May 15.
-Train number 09310 Indore-Gandhinagar Special Express, running daily on weekdays, will run only three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from April 28 to May 14.
-Train number 09329 Indore-Udaipur Special Express, running daily on weekdays, will run only three days a week, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from April 30 to May 16.
-Train number 09330 Udaipur-Indore Special Express, which is running daily on weekdays, will run only three days a week, Thursday, Saturday and Monday from May 1 to May 17.
-Train number 02961 Mumbai Central Indore Special Express, running daily on weekdays; will run only three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from April 28 to May 14.
-Train number 02962 Indore-Mumbai Central Special Express, which runs daily on weekdays, will run thrice a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from April 29 to May 15.