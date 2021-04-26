Madhya Pradesh: Mumbai Duranto cancelled, frequency of 6 trains reduced

Indore: The Railways has cancelled the operation of Indore-Mumbai Duranto and reduced the frequency of 6 other trains due to lack of passengers. According to officials, due to rising Covid cases, very few people are travelling by trains.

At present, only passengers with confirmed tickets are allowed to travel on these special trains. Western Railway has requested passengers to follow all the norms and SOPs related to Covid-19 during the journey.



TRAINS CANCELLED



-Train number 09227 Mumbai Central-Indore Duronto Express will remain cancelled from April 29 to May 15.



-Train number 09228 Indore-Mumbai Central Duronto Express, will be cancelled from 30th April to 16th May.