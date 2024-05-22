 Madhya Pradesh: Mud House Wall Collapses; 6-Year-Old Girl Dies, 3 Injured In Burhanpur
Madhya Pradesh: Mud House Wall Collapses; 6-Year-Old Girl Dies, 3 Injured In Burhanpur

Angela and Hasnain, who are in critical condition, have been placed in the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU).

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Mud House Wall Collapses; 6-Year-Old Girl Dies, 3 Injured In Burhanpur | Representational image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old girl lost her life and three others were injured after the wall of a kutcha (mud) house collapsed in the Daulatpura area of Burhanpur. The injured people, including a 70-year-old woman, have been admitted to the district hospital in serious condition. The incident occurred after Karamat Ullah's family returned from a neighbourhood marriage ceremony.

Arifa Bano, 70, along with Afreen Bano, 6, Angela Bano, 10, and Hasnain, 4, were sitting in the shade of Kasam Khan's vacant kutcha house when the wall suddenly gave way. All four were buried under the debris. Nearby residents rushed to the scene and rescued the victims, taking them to the district hospital where doctors declared Afreen dead.

Angela and Hasnain, who are in critical condition, have been placed in the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU). The house in question belongs to Kasam Khan, who has been residing in Buldhana, Maharashtra, for a long time, leaving the house vacant and unattended.

No action against dilapidated buildings

Despite annual surveys conducted by the Burhanpur Municipal Corporation to identify dilapidated buildings before the rainy season, no actions have been taken to demolish these structures. Approximately two dozen such buildings remain in the city, posing a significant risk during the monsoon season. Last year, notices were issued to the owners of these buildings, but no follow-up actions were implemented, leading to continued dangers and incidents like the recent collapse.

