Madhya Pradesh: MP Sudhir Gupta to receive 'Sansad Ratna Award' for fifth time

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Regional MP Sudhir Gupta has been selected for 'Sansad Ratna Award' for the fifth time. Prime Point Foundation has released a list of selected 13 MPs for Sansad Ratna Award 2023. BJP MP from the Mandsaur region Sudhir Gupta has also been included in this list.

Gupta will be conferred with award on the basis of cumulative performance in questions, private members' bills and members' debates from the beginning of 17th Lok Sabha till the end of the winter session of 2022. The 13th edition of the award ceremony will be held on March 25 in New Delhi. The 13th edition will create history as it has crossed the centenary of the awards.

Even before this, MP Sudhir Gupta has been awarded the Sansad Ratna Award for four times for his excellent performance. These 13 MP for the award was nominated by a jury committee headed by minister of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and co-chaired by former chief election commissioner of India TS Krishnamurthy. Eight MPs from the Lok Sabha, five from the Rajya Sabha and another one have been nominated under this special award category.

Prime Point Foundation president Shri K Srinivasan said that Sansad Ratna Awards were instituted at the suggestion of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to honour the best-performing parliamentarians. Kalam himself launched the first programme of the award ceremony in Chennai in 2010. About 90 best-performing parliamentarians have been awarded so far.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)