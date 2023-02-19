Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur's Akshita bags 6th rank in MP Civil Judge Examination

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A promising law student from Mandsaur has bagged the 6th rank in the Madhya Pradesh (MP) Civil Judge Examination, 2022. Akshita Shukla has been selected among 50k aspirants. In the list issued by the MP High Court, Jabalpur, Akshita got the sixth place in the priority of the first fifteen. She has secured 293 marks out of 450.

Notably, Akshita is a resident of Kiyani in Mandsaur. She has completed her primary education at St Thomas Senior Secondary School, Mandsaur. She obtained her law degree from s National Law University, Raipur (Chhattisgarh). Akshita's mother Manisha Shukla said that since childhood, she has been passionate about studies and has been moving ahead with a goal.

Her father Sanjay Shukla, a bank officer said that failure was a challenge but his daughter did not deviate from the goal and finally achieved success with merit. Akshita has dedicated her success to her family and teachers at her college. According to her, hard work paid well. She achieved this after four continuous attempts.

Retired High Court judge GD Saxena, MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, collector Gautam Singh, SP Anurag Sujania and others also congratulated her.

