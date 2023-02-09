Madhya Pradesh: Kisan Congress burns effigies of Modi, Adani, demand probe in Mandsaur

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Kisan Congress launched a demonstration at Gandhi Square in Mandsaur on Thursday and burnt effigies of PM Narendra Modi and the Adani Group head, Gautam Adani to press demand for an investigation into allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by Adani Group.

Kisan Congress state vice president Gopal Chauhan, state general secretary Hemant Sharma, district Kisan president Badrilal Dhakad, mahila president Rupal Sancheti, former municipal president Mohammad Hanif Shaikh and other Congress workers were present at protest site.

Congress put the Modi government on the mat over investments of LIC and SBI in fraudulent Adani Group and destroying the country’s economy. Addressing the protestors, district kisan president, Dhakad said that BJP is doing the work of destroying the primary institutions of our country, SBI and LIC, through policies of the Modi government to benefit its close friends and select business tycoons.

District incharge Mangariya said that members of the opposition Congress party have been urging the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to order an investigation into the Adani Group companies, but he is shielding and giving protection to the billionaire businessman.

