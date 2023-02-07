Madhya Pradesh: Manager, PDS dealer booked for black-marketing of grains in Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A manager and PDS dealer of a fair price shop located in Netawali village of Mandsaur district have been booked for irregularities in ration delivery, breaching trust of beneficiaries and black-marketing of PDS grains meant for poor people.

A vigilance raid at Netawali ration shop which falls under Afzalpur police station has uncovered major irregularities and found shortage of foodgrain at the ration shop.

The surprise raid was conducted after instructions from collector Gautam Singh on getting repeated complaints of black-marketing of free foodgrain. The manager and PDS dealer could not give any satisfactory answer, when asked about the shortage of PDS ration. Food supply officer RC Jangade lodged a report against the fair price ration shop manager and dealer at Afzalpur police station.

SDOP Narendra Solanki said that as per the complaint of officer Jangade, a case was made against manager Rai Singh Dhangar and dealer Prahalad Chowdhary under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act.

FSO Jangade further said that during the vigilance check, 31.11 quintals of wheat and 15.45 quintals of PDS rice were found to be short in the stock. Further investigation into the case has been launched by police. As of now, the accused are at large.