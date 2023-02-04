Madhya Pradesh: Tax research wing reins in on tax evading bizmen in Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Commercial Tax Department is taking strict action by identifying cases of tax evasion using the GNCT Portal and other databases, modern Data Science and Data Mining techniques in the Data Command and Control Centre, Tax Research and Analysis Wing and Artificial Intelligence.

The department's action against businesses involved in tax evasion will continue based on data analysis performed by the department's data analysis team under the direction of Commissioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav.

Tax evasion of approximately Rs 15.71 crore was discovered in raids on 34 taxpayers engaged in tax evasion related to Evgenpron Commodity Iron and Steel, Iron-Metal Scrap, Pan Masala, Electronic, Tilli, and Soybean in January 2023. The department deposited Rs 13.88 crore as tax and penalty on the spot.

Raids have also been carried out at the tehsil and block-level. Official and confidential information is being gathered about such unregistered businesses whose turnover exceeds the tax liability limit. They are conducting large-scale business and action is being taken against businessmen who have not completed GST registration and due tax is being deposited from them.

An amount of Rs 20.12 lakh was deposited as tax penalty by conducting raids on unregistered businessmen. Under the Madhya Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, under the checking of moving vehicles (mobile checking), in the month of January 2023, the officers posted in divisional circles were given authority letters to take action.

Special actions were taken by identifying pan masala, iron and steel, iron scrap and groceries, etc. An amount of Rs 4.8 crore was deposited as tax and penalty from 299 goods transport vehicles involved in tax evasion.

