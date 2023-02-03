Madhya Pradesh: Gandhi Sagar & Nauradehi Sanctuary selected Cheetahs to sprint in Mandsaur, Sagar districts

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At present, Kuno National Park in Sheopur district is basking in the glory of Cheetah Project and has gained global recognition.

Now, cheetahs can be spotted in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary of Mandsaur district and Nauradehi Sanctuary in Sagar district.

YV Jhala from Wildlife Institute of India told Free Press that cheetahs would be translocated to Gandhi Sagar and Nauradehi sanctuaries next year. Sources in forest department said that efforts were on to fence the area and expand prey base in Gandhi Sagar sanctuary. In next phase of Cheetah Project, cheetahs will be translocated to about eight places in the country next year including Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and Nauradehi Sanctuary.

A senior forest department official that decisions regarding next phase of Cheetah Project are at a preliminary stage. He, however, said that preparations had commenced at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Doing well

The female cheetah, which fell ill at Kuno National Park, has responded well to treatment and its health has improved. According to Kuno officials, it was kept in a cage for medical treatment but has been released into big enclosure. It is eating by its own and is no longer on support of fluids.

