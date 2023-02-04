Madhya Pradesh: MP Sudhir Gupta raises questions on drone licence in Lok Sabha

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Regional MP Sudhir Gupta raised a question to the civil aviation union minister General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) regarding drone licence in the Lok Sabha. While questioning the general, Gupta asked, how many drones were deployed state and union territory-wise during 2021 and 2022. At the same time, he asked how much data the government have regarding the number of drone licences.

He wanted to know if the government has launched any awareness campaign regarding the mechanism for obtaining certification, registration, remote pilot licence and insurance for Unmanned Aircraft Systems, then what are its details.

In response to the questions, General Singh said that as on December 31, 2022 the number of unmanned aircraft systems drones with Unique Identification Numbers (UIN) is 5673.

Similarly, to create awareness regarding the mechanism for obtaining certification registration, remote pilot licence and insurance for unmanned aircraft systems, the Central government organised drone fairs in states across the country to create awareness about use cases and policy reforms. To facilitate further growth, the government has approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and parts of drones in India.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Tax research wing reins in on tax evading bizmen in Mandsaur

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)