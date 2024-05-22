Madhya Pradesh: Mounting Complaints Of Poor Construction; BDC Conducts Survey Of CM Rise School Building | FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid mounting complaints regarding poor construction, Building Development Corporation (BDC) officials conducted a surprise survey of the under-construction CM Rise School building in absolute secrecy. Amidst months of unchecked construction, the CM Rise project worth over crores of rupees remained a forgotten matter.

However, mounting complaints of incompetence and shoddy construction work shook the BDC department. To prevent disciplinary action, a dedicated team of BDC was promptly constituted and conducted an unannounced survey without prior information.

Adding to the controversy, certain local newspapers in Dhar have published reports about quality construction without verifying the authenticity of the information. General manager (Bhopal) Bhupendra Singh, district general manager (Dhar) Dinesh Barele, material manager Irfan Khan, and manager Varun Siroliya were part of the dedicated team.

Senior administrative officers from Manawar tehsil have intervened, acknowledging the mistakes in the construction work to the district team. Believing video evidence, discrepancies such as the improper filling of black soil in the building's foundation came to the fore. This has sparked outrage, as citizens question the integrity of those entrusted with overseeing public projects and the accountability of media houses.