Madhya Pradesh: Motorcycle attached to recover property tax in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In order to recover property tax, a team from the municipality revenue department has attached a motorcycle of one of the defaulters. For the recovery of property tax from the taxpayers, the process of attachment is being done strictly.

A property tax of Rs 89, 700 has been recovered from the defaulters from ward number 25 to 32. Under this recovery, the department has seized a bike of a Shimla Colony resident, Mangilal Vijayvargiya who did not pay a tax of Rs 10, 854.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 88, 000 was recovered by the team from ward numbers 33, 34 and 37 during the attachment cases of property. Corporation revenue inspector Ram Thakur, Sanjay Sangate and their team collected Rs 42, 867 from Zuber Sheik, Rs 34, 499 from Azzal Bundu Khan, Rs 45, 838 from Babulal Bhagirath Suryavanshi, Rs 22, 294 from Sarojni Rao Prakash Rao and other through attaching properties.