Madhya Pradesh: 4 injured in a brawl on ‘Holika Dahan’ Program over trivial issue in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): At least four people were injured in a brawl that broke out at Housing Board Colony here in Dewas on the Holika Dahan program on Tuesday night over some trivial issues.

The incident was reported from Housing Board Colony under industrial area police limits where the “Holika Dahan” program was being celebrated. Meanwhile, a gang of four miscreants reportedly attacked a few people with sharp-end objects and fled from the spot. In which, four people were injured in the brawl. The fight took place over some trivial issue.

Those who were injured include, Gohan, Akshay, (both are residents of Bengali Colony), Chandan Nath, a resident of the Housing board colony and Nilesh Vishwas, a resident of the Labour colony.

On being informed, police rushed to the scene and sent all injured to the district hospital for treatment. The doctor (district hospital) said that four were injured after being attacked by some sharp-end object. The condition of all fours is stated to be out of danger.

Based on the complaint by Chandan Nath, a case under various sections of the IPC was registered against four persons including 2 minors. The police have started searching for the suspects in the case.

