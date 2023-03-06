Madhya Pradesh: Rajput honoured for being nominated Kisan Congress president in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen of city ward 8 and 9 have honoured Kalu Singh Rajput on his nomination for the post of Kisan Congress president under the guidance of councillor Deepesh Kanungo. District congress president Manoj Rajani, Shaukat Hussain, Pravesh Agarwal, Nazar Sheikh, Sudhir Sharma and Bhagwan Singh Chavda were also present.

Addressing the programme, district Congress president Manoj Rajani said that, Rajput is a veteran Congress leader and an experienced farmer who will surely understand the problems of other farmers. Congress has done the work of strengthening the hands of the farmers by nominating Rajput as their leader.

A large number of Congressmen including Kalyan Singh Pawar, Pramod Suman, Pratik Shastri, Rahul Pawar, Ramesh Singh Thakur, Bharat Patel, Rajkumar Patel, Farooq Nagauri, Ravi Deora, Raja Thakur, Manoj Jat, Jeetu Thakur, Shailendra Thakur, Sunil Shukla and Dushyant Panchal were present in the programme. In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by Congress leader Raju Darbar.