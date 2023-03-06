Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Badminton League, 2023 ends

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day Dewas Badminton League concluded at Nirlip Sports and Fitness Hub, Rajoda Road on Sunday. The league concluded in the chief hospitality of BJP district president Rajeev Khandelwal, Amarjit Singh Khanuja, Ajay Rana, Ajay Dayma, Bharat Vishwakarma, Manmeet Singh Tuteja, Jayant Singh Chauhan and Abhishek Upadhyay. Around 14 matches were played which led to a tie of two semi-final matches.

In the semi-final tie, Kalpmart Giants defeated Rana Risers and Nirlip Acers defeated LG Royal to qualify for the finals. Team Nirlip Acers defeated Kalpmart Giants 4-2 in the final to become the champions of Dewas Badminton League, 2023.

Rana Risers secured the third position. The best player award was given to Ved Prakash Thakur, Nilesh Patel and Prashant Barod. Notably, Nirlip Sports & Fitness Hub is the pioneer group in Dewas for such a unique sports event. The event was conducted by Pankaj Verma.