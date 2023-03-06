Madhya Pradesh: 26 water connections snapped for tax default in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Municipal Corporation (DMC) has started a drive to cut off water supply connections of tax defaulters. The staff of the civic body on Sunday disconnected connections for at least 26 houses in different wards of the city. The defaulters have been using the water supply for a long time.

During the drive, defaulters paid Rs 2.80 lakh as user charges to the civic body, while another promised to pay pending user charges at the earliest.

The drive would continue across the city. If the defaulters failed to pay, their connections would be disconnected at the earliest. Teams who are deployed in the disconnection drive also faced resistance from defaulters.

Municipal Corporation urged residents to honestly pay property, water, corporation-owned shop rent, licence fee and garbage collection fee on a timely basis to escape any disciplinary action and huge penalties.

The tax collected is used for providing basic amenities to residents and for the development of the city.

