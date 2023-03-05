Madhya Pradesh: Maratha community protests demolition of collector office building in Dewas 

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Kshatriya Maratha Community from Dewas have called a meeting to raise objections over the local administration's act of demolishing the collector office which is a building that is a symbol fo the heritage of the city. Notably, the building is approximately 132 years old.

Pramod Jadhav, president of the Kshatriya Maratha Community, Dewas, said that historical monuments are a standing symbol of our heritage and culture.

Local administration began demolishing the age-old collectorate office on February 22, a day before the court hearing to protect this historic (heritage) building on February 23, 2023.

The Kshatriya Maratha Community has called a meeting in which members from Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Dhar, and Shajapur will meet at the Maratha Bhawan situated on Laxmipura, Dewas, at 11 am on March 5. Members of Sarva Samaj will also attend the meeting. After the meeting, all the dignitaries will pay floral tribute to Maharaja Sadashivrao Puar.