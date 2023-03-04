e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Two cases solved on the spot in mayor's public hearing; timing to be changed hereafter in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Two cases solved on the spot in mayor's public hearing; timing to be changed hereafter in Dewas

On the remaining applications, mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal asked the concerned officers to solve the candidate's problems as soon as possible.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 01:36 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Two out of the 18 applications submitted by citizens during the mayor's public hearing, were resolved on the spot.

On the remaining applications, mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal asked the concerned officers to solve the candidate's problems as soon as possible.

Certificates of various government schemes were also given to beneficiaries during the public hearing. While monitoring the applications received by candidates in the last hearing, MLA representative Durgesh Agarwal discussed how to solve them with other officials of the municipality.

The issues regarding the applications received in the public hearing were discussed with the applicants over the phone.

The mayor and her representative also praised the officers for solving the problem. The mayor said that earlier the time of the public hearing was from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm, which will now be changed from 12 noon to 1 pm.

Read Also
Indore: Man hangs self from tree near MGM College, commuters throng crime spot jamming road
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two cases solved on the spot in mayor's public hearing; timing to be changed...

Madhya Pradesh: Two cases solved on the spot in mayor's public hearing; timing to be changed...

GUTTER SPACE: Stand-up comedian Bawandar performs on dry nullah

GUTTER SPACE: Stand-up comedian Bawandar performs on dry nullah

Indore: Power bill centres to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays in March

Indore: Power bill centres to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays in March

Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore students to carry out research at RRCAT, MoU signed

Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore students to carry out research at RRCAT, MoU signed

Indore: By April-end, every house in district will have tap water

Indore: By April-end, every house in district will have tap water