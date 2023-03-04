Madhya Pradesh: Two cases solved on the spot in mayor's public hearing; timing to be changed hereafter in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Two out of the 18 applications submitted by citizens during the mayor's public hearing, were resolved on the spot.

On the remaining applications, mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal asked the concerned officers to solve the candidate's problems as soon as possible.

Certificates of various government schemes were also given to beneficiaries during the public hearing. While monitoring the applications received by candidates in the last hearing, MLA representative Durgesh Agarwal discussed how to solve them with other officials of the municipality.

The issues regarding the applications received in the public hearing were discussed with the applicants over the phone.

The mayor and her representative also praised the officers for solving the problem. The mayor said that earlier the time of the public hearing was from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm, which will now be changed from 12 noon to 1 pm.