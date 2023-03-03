Indore: Man hangs self from tree near MGM College, commuters throng crime spot jamming road

Indore: Man hangs self from tree near MGM College; commuters stopping to have look cause traffic jam | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man died by suicide after hanging himself from a 50 ft tall tree in the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Friday morning. This caused an unexpected traffic jam at the nearby BRTS as the commuters stopped to look at the dead body hanging from the tree.

Long queues of vehicles including an ambulance, were honking at each other while drivers still trying to take a peek at the crime spot.

Traffic police took the matter into their hands and tried to clear the traffic from the area, but to no avail.

The identity of the victim has not been ascertained yet.

