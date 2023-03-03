e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man hangs self from tree near MGM College, commuters throng crime spot jamming road

Indore: Man hangs self from tree near MGM College, commuters throng crime spot jamming road

Long queues of vehicles were honking at each other while drivers still trying to take a peek at the crime spot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Man hangs self from tree near MGM College; commuters stopping to have look cause traffic jam | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man died by suicide after hanging himself from a 50 ft tall tree in the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Friday morning. This caused an unexpected traffic jam at the nearby BRTS as the commuters stopped to look at the dead body hanging from the tree.

Long queues of vehicles including an ambulance, were honking at each other while drivers still trying to take a peek at the crime spot.

Traffic police took the matter into their hands and tried to clear the traffic from the area, but to no avail. 

The identity of the victim has not been ascertained yet.

Read Also
Indore: Major cause for alarm as measles spreading to rural areas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man hangs self from tree near MGM College, commuters throng crime spot jamming road

Indore: Man hangs self from tree near MGM College, commuters throng crime spot jamming road

Madhya Pradesh: Badnawar private hospital to get first MBBS doctor

Madhya Pradesh: Badnawar private hospital to get first MBBS doctor

Madhya Pradesh: 'PHED should file FIR against contractors not implementing Nal Jal Yojna in...

Madhya Pradesh: 'PHED should file FIR against contractors not implementing Nal Jal Yojna in...

Mhow News Diary: Inner Wheel Club distributes stationery to students, gifts benches to hospitals in...

Mhow News Diary: Inner Wheel Club distributes stationery to students, gifts benches to hospitals in...

Madhya Pradesh: National Science Day celebrated at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: National Science Day celebrated at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mhow