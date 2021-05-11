Madhya Pradesh: Motivation Chariots to spread awareness on corona, vaccination in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: The administration has decided to launch Motivation Chariots to spread awareness on corona and anti-Covid vaccination.

Forest minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah said that students who will excel in motivating locals will be honoured.

Shah visited Khaknar tehsil to review the arrangements to contain the spread of corona.

He told the official to hold a review meet at Gram Panchayats on every Tuesday at 5:00 pm.

At the meet Gram Panchayat secretary, gram assistant, Asha workers, sarpanch, volunteers and social workers resolve the issues of the villagers.

A health worker told Shah about the Kill Corona Campaign-3. Shah unveiled a poster on theme ëCorona par nakel daalo, kuch dino ke liye shaddiyan taaloní. He said the campaign will yield positive results and will help in breaking the chain of corona.

Shah inspected the isolation wards in Covid Care Centre in Khaknaar and gifted fruit baskets to the patients. He ordered chief executive officer Temne to get an air cooler and a TV installed in centre.

He inspected the Dedtalai checkpost. He directed the officers to provide Ayushmaan Cards to the beneficiaries.

Collector Praveen Singh, police inspector Rahul Kumar Lodha and other officials were present.