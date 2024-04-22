Madhya Pradesh: Mother-Son Killed, 11 Injured In SUV-Car Collision In Khargone |

Khargone (Madhya Pardesh): A 65-year-old woman and her son were killed and 11 others injured when a car collided with an SUV in Khargone district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The accident occurred on Bistan Road under Kotwali police station limits around 2.30 am. The mother-son duo, Taj Bi and her son Aamin (48), were travelling from Indore in an SUV when it collided with a car near their home in Khargone, said Ram Naresh Sharma, the in-charge of the district hospital police post.

Two persons travelling in the car and nine others in the SUV were injured in the collision, the official said, adding that eight of them were referred to Indore for treatment. The family, residents of Sanjay Nagar Khargone, was tragically struck by the tragedy that occurred just half a kilometre before reaching home.

Amidst the grief, allegations of medical negligence have emerged, adding to the anguish of the affected families. Relatives of the injured have accused the district hospital of inadequately addressing the medical needs of the victims.

Sakir Khan, a concerned family member, highlighted the delay in treatment and the lack of medical personnel's prompt action, citing that the seriousness of the injuries warranted earlier referral. The negligence also extended to the ambulance service, as the driver reportedly declined to respond to the emergency call. Civil Surgeon Dr Amar Singh Chauhan has taken cognizance of the matter, ordering an investigation into the allegations and urging swift action to address any lapses in medical care.