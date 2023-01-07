Madhya Pradesh: More trouble for absconding Congress MLA Manoj Chawla from Alot

e-Paper Get App
The offence was registered against MLA Chawla and Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun and others for the incident that took place on November 10

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur dismissed the bail plea of Congress MLA Manoj Chawla from Alot assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

In an order, court of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi ordered MLA Chawla to surrender before the subordinate court. Notably, MLA Chawla is on the run since November 10, 2022, after urea loot incident was reported at Taal village under Alot tehsil of Ratlam district.

The offence was registered against MLA Chawla and Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun and others for the incident that took place on November 10. Based on a complaint lodged by the centre’s in-charge, a case has been registered under sections 353 (deterring government servant for performing duties), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the incident, MLA Chawla is on the run. He first submitted his anticipatory bail petition in Indore district court of Indore, which was rejected. Later, he approached the High Court of Jabalpur, which was supposed to hear on January 23, but MLA Chawla's lawyer mentioned the petition by applying for urgent herring, which was heard on January 5.

In an order, the justice wrote in the decision that being a public leader and an MLA, it is the responsibility to maintain law and order, even if there was no supply from the government system, there was no need for you to take law in your hand.

