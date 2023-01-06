Madhya Pradesh: Blind murder case solved, 1 held in Alot

Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police on Thursday arrested a person and claimed to have solved murder case of 29-year-old man within four days. As per details, Tal police station received information about a murder in Karwakhedi village on December 12, 2022. Acting promptly, police rushed to the spot and found body of Jujhar Malviya of Karwakhedi village. The body was sent for autopsy and a case under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC was registered against unidentified person. A team was constituted to probe the incident. The SP later announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to the investigating team.

During investigation, the police detained Jagdish Malviya, 30, of Nageshwar town in Jhalawar district (Rajasthan). Initially, there was no information about the accused. A team headed by additional SP Sunil Kumar Patidar, SDOP Jaora Ravindra Bilwal and SDOP A lot Shabera Ansari questioned several people after which the accused was caught. During interrogation, it was allegedly confirmed that Jagdish committed the crime over some financial/ property disputes. He added that the accused was produced in the court. SHO Tal Nagesh Yadav, Kharwakala outpost SHO Kanaiya Avasya and entire team worked hard to crack the case.