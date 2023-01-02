Madhya Pradesh: 2 drug peddlers held with 1.7 kg ganja in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers as they were in possession of 1.7 kg of ganja. A motorcycle was also seized used in drug peddling.

Sharing information, Alot SHO Shivmangal Singh Singar said that acting on source information, police laid a naka near Alot railway station road. Two bike- borne miscreants tried to escape from the naka. On which, police chased them to Anjuman Colony and finally apprehended. During search of the vehicle, 1.7 kg weed (ganja) was recovered from their possession. Those arrested have been identified as Sarwar Qureshi (25) and Rustam Qureshi (35), both residents of Jaora. They were booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Sub-inspector Pankaj Rajput and team played a commendable role. Further investigation to unearth other drug consignee is underway.