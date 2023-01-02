e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 2 drug peddlers held with 1.7 kg ganja in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: 2 drug peddlers held with 1.7 kg ganja in Alot

Sharing information, Alot SHO Shivmangal Singh Singar said that acting on source information, police laid a naka near Alot railway station road. Two bike- borne miscreants tried to escape from the naka

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers as they were in possession of 1.7 kg of ganja. A motorcycle was also seized used in drug peddling.

Sharing information, Alot SHO Shivmangal Singh Singar said that acting on source information, police laid a naka near Alot railway station road. Two bike- borne miscreants tried to escape from the naka. On which, police chased them to Anjuman Colony and finally apprehended. During search of the vehicle, 1.7 kg weed (ganja) was recovered from their possession. Those arrested have been identified as Sarwar Qureshi (25) and Rustam Qureshi (35), both residents of Jaora. They were booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Sub-inspector Pankaj Rajput and team played a commendable role. Further investigation to unearth other drug consignee is underway.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 68 kg poppy-husk seized from farmhouse, father-son booked in Alot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 2 drug peddlers held with 1.7 kg ganja in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: 2 drug peddlers held with 1.7 kg ganja in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Collector issues guidelines in review meeting in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Collector issues guidelines in review meeting in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Accused slip into well while fleeing crime spot in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Accused slip into well while fleeing crime spot in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Sports department launches 15-day self-defence training programme in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Sports department launches 15-day self-defence training programme in Khargone

Humara Heritage: ‘Stable’ of baggis and gaddis

Humara Heritage: ‘Stable’ of baggis and gaddis