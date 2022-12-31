e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 68 kg poppy-husk seized from farmhouse, father-son booked in Alot

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Poppy husk | FP Photo
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Barkheda police on Saturday raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of Alot town and recovered 68 kg of conventional narcotics poppy-husk from the location.

As per the information shared by police, acting on a tip-off from source, police conducted a raid at Murgi farm house located in PeepalKhedi village in Alot town of Ratlam district. Police searched the rooms in the farmhouse and found 68 kg of poppy-husk from there.

A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered against owner Bharat Singh Gurjar and his son Narendra Singh Gurjar. Narendra was nabbed whereas Bharat is at large.

Barkheda SHO Pinky Akash said that the accused was presented before court on Saturday and taken into police custody for interrogation. The accused is being questioned about other people including drug peddling. Further investigation is underway into the case.

article-image

