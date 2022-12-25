e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 13-year-old boy goes missing, case booked in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: 13-year-old boy goes missing, case booked in Alot

The family searched for him at the house of their neighbours but failed to find him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy went missing from a house located in Vikramgarh Alot of Ratlam district on Friday. A missing case has been booked. Giving information, assistant sub-inspector Uday Bhan Singh Rai said that a boy named Zafar Aziz (13 years old), a resident of Alot town of Ratlam district, left home without informing parents on Friday and has not returned till now.  The family searched for him at the house of their neighbours but failed to find him. His father Aziz informed Alot police station. On the basis of a complaint, a case has been booked against unknown person for abduction. Police have launched a probe, a boy is yet to be traced. 

