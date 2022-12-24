e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Encroachment removed from government land in Alot

Nine shops encroaching on the road near the hospital were removed. The estimated cost of the land was about Rs 33 lakhs

Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 08:31 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam district collector Narendra Suryavanshi instructed land revenue officers to remove encroachments from government land.

On receiving instructions, a district administration team removed encroachment from the government land in Kharwa Kalan village of Alot tehsil of Ratlam district.

Nine shops encroaching on the road near the hospital were removed. The estimated cost of the land was about Rs 33 lakhs. A team led by sub-divisional officer Manisha Vaskale carried out the action. 

Similarly, acres of government land in the same village were encroached on by land mafia, who had even sowed wheat and mustard crops. The land was seized, and a board was put up mentioning that the government owns the land. The land was estimated to be worth Rs 42 lakh. A case against 16 people has been registered. 

