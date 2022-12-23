Madhya Pradesh: Court gives fresh deadline to absconding Congress MLA in Alot

Representative Image | Pixabay

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Judicial Magistrate First Class and special judge (MP & MLA) Arvind Singh Gurjar, Indore on Thursday ordered Congress MLA Manoj Chawla , who is on the run from Alot, to appear before the court on or before January 23. Earlier, the court had directed the absconding MLA to appear before it by December 22.

The Court issued notification under Section 82 (contemplates the procedure for issuing a proclamation against a person absconding) and 83 (attachment of property of a person absconding) after Alot police approached the court.

Giving the information, station in-charge Shivmangal Singh Sengar said that in compliance with the order of the court, notices have been pasted on the wall of the MLA's residence and at public places.

Notably, Alot police have not been able to trace the absconding Congress MLA Manoj Chawla wanted in connection with the urea loot case. On failing to nab the legislator, the police have moved the court seeking permission to seize his property.

Sengar said searches were conducted at many places looking for the absconding MLA , however, he could not be traced.

Earlier, the police have filed an application in the court seeking for attachment of his property, he added. Following the instructions of the court, we have started collecting the details of his properties and thereafter we will apply for the notification, said Sengar.

Earlier, the court had issued notice to the MLA to appear before it by December 22 and on failure of which the orders to attach his properties would be issued.

The Congress MLA Chawla and a few others, including senior party leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun have been named in a Urea loot case that took place on November 10.

After farmers had complained that they were not getting fertiliser in Ratlam district, the MLA along with Congress supporters and others had broken into the warehouse and told them to take with the stored urea.

The warehouse in-charge had lodged a police complaint against MLA Chawla and others. A case was registered for robbery and assaulting public servants among other charges.