Madhya Pradesh: Posing as customer, man decamps with 40 gm gold ornaments in Alot

FP Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In broad daylight theft, an unidentified man walked into a jewellery showroom and made away with 40 gm gold ornaments in Alot town of Ratlam district on Tuesday. The man entered the KK Jewellersĺ shop in Sarafa Bazaar, Ranipura and asked the jeweler Kamal Soni, to show some gold ornament weighing 30 grams and above. Soni showed the customer some gold ornaments, however, the latter asked for more designs. As Soni turnedáto show him some more pieces, the man fled with box of gold jewelleries.

On being informed, police rushed to jewellery shop and scanned CCTV camera footage. Police said that the unknown person was spotted stealing the jewellery box and fleeing from the store. The incident has caused stir in the Sarafa market.áá Notably,ádespite cops stepping up vigil,ácasesáofátheftsáand burglaries have become a regular affair in the town.áThe spate inátheft casesáhave alarmed the residents with valuables worth lakhs having beenástolenáin two separateáincidents.

Unidentifiedáthievesábroke into a house of advocate Sunil Kumar Verma located at Naya Bazaar main road and escaped withágoldáornaments. In a similar case,áburglarsátargeted a vacantáhousesáon Shankar Mandir Road and decamped withácash.áPoliceáare still clueless about the culprits. á