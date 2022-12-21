e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Posing as customer, man decamps with 40 gm gold ornaments in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Posing as customer, man decamps with 40 gm gold ornaments in Alot

Thieves target two houses, flee with valuables

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In broad daylight theft, an unidentified man walked into a jewellery showroom and made away with 40 gm gold ornaments in Alot town of Ratlam district on Tuesday. The man entered the KK Jewellersĺ shop in Sarafa Bazaar, Ranipura and asked the jeweler Kamal Soni, to show some gold ornament weighing 30 grams and above. Soni showed the customer some gold ornaments, however, the latter asked for more designs. As Soni turnedáto show him some more pieces, the man fled with box of gold jewelleries.

On being informed, police rushed to jewellery shop and scanned CCTV camera footage. Police said that the unknown person was spotted stealing the jewellery box and fleeing from the store. The incident has caused stir in the Sarafa market.áá Notably,ádespite cops stepping up vigil,ácasesáofátheftsáand burglaries have become a regular affair in the town.áThe spate inátheft casesáhave alarmed the residents with valuables worth lakhs having beenástolenáin two separateáincidents.

Unidentifiedáthievesábroke into a house of advocate Sunil Kumar Verma located at Naya Bazaar main road and escaped withágoldáornaments. In a similar case,áburglarsátargeted a vacantáhousesáon Shankar Mandir Road and decamped withácash.áPoliceáare still clueless about the culprits. á

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Protests to save 'sanctity' of Sammed Shikhar continue in Alot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Declare Shikharji non-violent & vegetarian holy religious Jain pilgrimage...

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Declare Shikharji non-violent & vegetarian holy religious Jain pilgrimage...

Madhya Pradesh: When BEO’s surprise inspection left him shocked in Gandhwani

Madhya Pradesh: When BEO’s surprise inspection left him shocked in Gandhwani

Madhya Pradesh: Jains community traders pull down shutters over declaring Shikharji a tourist spot...

Madhya Pradesh: Jains community traders pull down shutters over declaring Shikharji a tourist spot...

Madhya Pradesh: Legal literacy camp marks Human Solidarity Day in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Legal literacy camp marks Human Solidarity Day in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Posing as customer, man decamps with 40 gm gold ornaments in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Posing as customer, man decamps with 40 gm gold ornaments in Alot