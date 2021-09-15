Madhya Pradesh: More than Rs 5 cr to be recovered from private medical college

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Court of district magistrate issued recovery notice of Rs 5.15 crore against private medical college – Sakshi Medical College -- run by Muskan Social and Education Committee. College charged the above-mentioned amount from students who had taken admission in the college.

However, due to non-compliance of rules, admissions were closed after the first batch and students were transferred to other government medical colleges. However, college continued to charge the fees.

Court of district magistrate asked the college to refund the fee to students till April 10. Following college’s failure to comply with the order, the court ordered that Rs 5,15,53,334 be recovered from Muksan Social and Education Committee chairman.

In the order, Guna tehsildar has been directed to collect the amount from non-applicant chairman of Muskan Social and Education Committee and Publicity Committee, Telghani Square, Guna and deposit it in the account of Admission & Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC).

On behalf of the committee, director of Sakshi Medical College and Research Centre and Institute, Guna claimed that till April 10, 2021 college refunded fees of all second year students.

The second year fee cheques were cleared to all students, whose amount was received by them and the payment of third year students was also sent by them.

The then chairman of the committee, Radheshyam Rathore and vice chairman Pushpabai Rathore had died in second wave of Corona. The order was passed by the Collector after a thorough hearing.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 01:23 AM IST