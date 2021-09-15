Dengue outbreak: Conduct daily surveys, minister tells officers

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Dung held a meeting on Sunday at district headquarters in presence of Collector Gautam Singh, SP Sunil Pandey and other departmental officers over combating dengue.

Giving clear instructions, Dung said that along with public awareness, field staff would have to work on ground level. He ordered regular monitoring of health facilities and asked officers to take daily updates.

Similarly, by activating departmental staff in rural areas, public awareness and health awareness as well as access to health facilities should be ensured. He said that ground staff should remain active in Shamgarh, Suwasara and Sitamau area and daily surveys should be conducted.

District Panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam, ADM RP Verma, CMHO KL Rathore, Civil Surgeon Dr DK Sharma and other officials were present in the meeting.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Temple priest beaten to death in Dhar district

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 01:17 AM IST