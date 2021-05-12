Madhya Pradesh: More than 50% of districts report less than 100 new corona cases

BHOPAL: In a big relief, more than 50% districts reported less than 100 new corona cases on Wednesday. In the past, these districts were reporting around 200 cases daily.

On Wednesday, active cases stood at 1,09,928 while 10,324 patients went home after beating the virus.

The districts which reported below 100 corona cases, include Burhanpur, bhind, Agar-Malwa, Ashok Nagar, Niwari, Alirajpur, Sheopur, Khandwa, Dindori, Harda, Guna, Mandala, Umaria, Shajapur, Seoni, Chhindwara, Panna, Tikamgarh, Dewas, Damoh, Dewas, Chhattarpur, Neemuch, Jhabua, Morena, Rajgarh, Barwani, Katni, and Vidisha.

The state reported 8,970 corona cases on Wednesday pushing infection tally to 7,00,202 and toll to 6,679. Corona positive rate was recorded at 13.4%. Around 64,677 samples were sent for testing and 253 of them were rejected.