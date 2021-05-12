Madhya Pradesh: More than 50% of districts report less than 100 new corona cases

BHOPAL: In a big relief, more than 50% districts reported less than 100 new corona cases on Wednesday. In the past, these districts were reporting around 200 cases daily.
On Wednesday, active cases stood at 1,09,928 while 10,324 patients went home after beating the virus.
The districts which reported below 100 corona cases, include Burhanpur, bhind, Agar-Malwa, Ashok Nagar, Niwari, Alirajpur, Sheopur, Khandwa, Dindori, Harda, Guna, Mandala, Umaria, Shajapur, Seoni, Chhindwara, Panna, Tikamgarh, Dewas, Damoh, Dewas, Chhattarpur, Neemuch, Jhabua, Morena, Rajgarh, Barwani, Katni, and Vidisha.
The state reported 8,970 corona cases on Wednesday pushing infection tally to 7,00,202 and toll to 6,679. Corona positive rate was recorded at 13.4%. Around 64,677 samples were sent for testing and 253 of them were rejected.
Indore reported 1,597 corona cases taking its tally to 1,31,707 and toll to 1,227. Bhopal tally went up to 1,08,546. Active cases in Indore were 17,514 and 15,664 in Bhopal.
Jabalpur reported 666 new cases taking its tally of active cases to 5,121, While Gwalior reported 492 new and 9,901 active corona cases.
Ratlam reported 335 corona cases with 3,741 active cases while Rewa reported 249 corona cases with 2,969 active cases and Shivpuri reported 279 corona cases with 2368 active cases. Sagar reported 193 corona cases with 2,083 active cases while Betul and Dhar reported 141 corona cases each with active cases at 2018 and 2092 respectively.
Satna reported 142 corona cases with 2,245 active cases while Narsingpur reported 154 corona cases with 1,689 active cases and Sehore reported 121 corona cases with 1,587 active cases. Shahdol reported 171 corona cases with 1,420 active cases and Sidhi reported 183 corona cases with 1,739 active cases. Annupur reported 146 corona cases with 1,612 active cases.
