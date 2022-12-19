Madhya Pradesh: Monthly Medal Round golf tourney concludes

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Royal Garha Golf Club organized Monthly Medal Round golf tournament on Sunday. In this Tournament, 36 golfers from Indore, Ujjain, Mhow , Bhopal and Dewas participated.

The Best Gross Score & Championship trophy was won by Upendra Upadhyay and Runner trophy by Vivek Yadav. The Net Score Winner Trophy of Adult won by Shubham Sanket. The Net Score Trophy of senior citizen was won by Amit Maheshwari. The net score trophy of Ladies won Ankita Bakshi.

The net score trophy of Juniors won by Deepika Tomar.The net score trophy of sub junior won by by Yuvanna.7. The trophy of Close to the Pin was won by Achal Sipaha.Trophies were presented to the winner by AnilDhupar General Secretary All India Lawn Tennis Association. All the participants were amzed to see the new face of the Garha Golf Course for its maintenance and the conduct of the tournament.