Madhya Pradesh: Mock polling held for voters of Jhiranya & Bhikangaon under SVEEP campaign

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): People of inaccessible hilly areas of Jhiranya and Bhikangaon got to learn the voting process under SVEEP campaign. District panchayat CEO and nodal officer Divyank Singh made the voters aware of the voting process.

Rangli Bai and Komla Bai from Helapadawa who came to Haat Bazar on Sunday got an opportunity to rehearse for voting and also understand the process through VVPAT. Transgender Nargis and Rani also participated in mock polling.

Leading the Matdata Jagrukta Abhiyan, nodal officer Singh remained present on the spot and explained the voters the process to cast vote. Voting process with the help of VVPAT machines was explained in Garhgyam, Palona, Chopli, Tiranya and Dhupikhurd. Singh also launched 17 polling booths of various villages. He gave instructions regarding the shortcomings at the booths to Janpad CEO Rajendra Sharma.

Media certification and monitoring committee constituted

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha bypolls in Khandwa, a Media Certification and Monitoring Committee has been constituted. The committee will function under the chairmanship of district collector and district election officer Anugraha P. Deputy collector Divya Patel, Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal Vinod Rajoria, journalist Sunil Sharma, e-Governance manager Amit Verma and Public Relations Department assistant director Pushpendra Vaskale will also join the committee as secretary members. The committee will monitor electronic media, print media and social media for which a media certification and media monitoring room has been set up in the public hearing room at the new collectorate.

The committee will keep an eye on local cable broadcast and paid news in print media. Apart from this, surveillance is also being carried out on social media from the same room. Committee members can contact member secretary Vaskale on Mob No 7354020310 to complain or apply for certification of paid news or advertisement.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:57 AM IST