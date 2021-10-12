Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta police arrest joint director of Lok Sikshan Sanchalnalaya for taking bribe

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police arrested the joint director of Lok Sikshan Sanchalnalaya for accepting a bribe of Rs 21000 from a lady peon on Tuesday.

The lady peon was posted as a watchman in the Joint Director’s office and she had been given a separate room to live in the office premises itself.

The accused joint director, Ram Mohan Tiwari had demanded a dough from the lady to settle her problem.

Son of the lady, Mohammad Gulzar said that on August 26, three computers were stolen from the Joint Director's office and Ram Mohan Tiwari accused his mother of stealing. Tiwari also threatened his mother to take action against her and instructed to vacate the room, Gulzar added.

Later, the Joint Director Ram Mohan Tiwari asked the woman to pay Rs 21000 to avoid the action against her, after which Gulzar complained about this to the Lokayukta police. The Lokayukta official registered a complaint of the matter and laid a trap to nab the accused.

On Tuesday evening, as soon as the woman gave the money to Ram Mohan, the Lokayukta police raided and caught the accused red handed.

Lokayukta officials say that two other accused, Ashok Kumar and Santosh Bhatele have also been found to be involved in this case along with Joint Director Ram Mohan Tiwari. Lokayukta police have also registered a case against them.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 07:29 PM IST