Madhya Pradesh: Mob sets bus afire after it crushes a person to death in Dhar

FP Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): An enraged mob set fire to a passenger bus after it crushed one person to death near Dharampuri village in Dhar district on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 12.20 p.m. on a Verma Travels bus MP46-P4069 travelling from Manawar to Indore. Following the accident, the accused driver abandoned the bus and fled the scene.

The enraged mob deboarded all of the passengers and set fire to the bus. This fire also burned down a multi-axle truck parked nearby.

According to Dharampuri police, the deceased was identified as Nouman, the son of Sohail Khan, a Dharampuri village resident. According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver attempted to cross a multi-axel truck parked on the roadside and crushed a person riding a motorcycle on the opposite side.

FP Photo |

Delayed arrival of ambulance, police

Since it was Somvati Amavasya, there was a large crowd of people who came to take holy baths in the Narmada river at Dharampuri. As a result, a large number of police officers were also on duty.

Following the accident, neither the police nor the ambulance arrived on time. According to witnesses, the ambulance arrived after about 30 minutes. However, Nauman had already been taken to the hospital in a small loading vehicle. People staged a sit-in and set fire to the bus after the police and ambulance failed to arrive.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Bharat Vikas Parishad conducts anaemia camp at Govt Girls School in Dhar

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)