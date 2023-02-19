Madhya Pradesh: Bharat Vikas Parishad conducts anaemia camp at Govt Girls School in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A camp to test anaemia and malnutrition was organised by the Dhar branch of Bharat Vikas Parishad at the Government Girls School on a four-lane road. About 235 girls were examined. Tribal Affairs department, Dhar assistant commissioner Supriya Bisen was present as the chief guest. Similarly, council’s regional contact head Dr Ashok Jain, provincial female group deputy chief Rachna Jain and school principal S Kumar were present as guests.

The programme was inaugurated by lightening the lamp and with council's song which was presented by Harihardatt Shukla. A welcome address was delivered by Bharat Vikas Parishad president Virendra Jain, secretary Murlidhar Bute and Parasram Raksha. Addressing the girl students, president Jain said that a good healthcare system that provides immunisation, oral rehydration, periodic deworming, early diagnosis and proper treatment of common illnesses can go a long way in preventing malnutrition in society.

He also suggested ways to increase haemoglobin. Dr Ashok Jain explained problems caused by deficiency of haemoglobin. Harihardat Shukla conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by principal S Kumar.

