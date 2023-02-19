e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Cybercriminals create fake ID of Dhar SP, seek money

Madhya Pradesh: Cybercriminals create fake ID of Dhar SP, seek money

This is the second time a fake account has been created in the name of Dhar SP, earlier a fake FB account was set up.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Cybercriminals create fake ID of Dhar SP, seek money | Representative Image
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Kotwali police and cyber team pressed into high alert mode after a few Instagram users received a money request from none other than an Instagram account created in the name of Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh.

However, after learning about the fake account created in SP Singh's name, the cyber police team and the police station acted quickly.

People who received the request from SP's fake account, on the other hand, immediately blocked this account.

A fake FB account was set up earlier

This is the second time a fake account has been created in the name of Dhar SP.

An unknown person had set up a fake Facebook account in his name a few months ago. Following that, an unknown person created a fake ID on Instagram last night, and also uploaded three photos of the SP.

As a result, it appeared that the said Instagram account is real; however, many people were suddenly sent requests from the fake account.

Demanded Rs 10,000

Following the request that came from SP's fake ID, many people began following the account on Instagram. The unknown person then began a personal chat with the followers, and demanded Rs 10,000 during the conversation.

The  unidentified  person  also gave the people a Google Pay number for this purpose. However, it was only after a sudden request for money that people grew suspicious of the account and realised that it was fake.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake measuring 3.0 hits Dhar
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Cybercriminals create fake ID of Dhar SP, seek money

Madhya Pradesh: Cybercriminals create fake ID of Dhar SP, seek money

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Vivah’ recreated in Khandwa as groom marries injured bride in hospital

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Vivah’ recreated in Khandwa as groom marries injured bride in hospital

Madhya Pradesh: People throng Shiv temples across districts on Maha Shivratri; echoes of 'Har-Har...

Madhya Pradesh: People throng Shiv temples across districts on Maha Shivratri; echoes of 'Har-Har...

Madhya Pradesh: Uttar Bharat Area claims Central Command Sailing Regatta championship title in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Uttar Bharat Area claims Central Command Sailing Regatta championship title in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake measuring 3.0 hits Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake measuring 3.0 hits Dhar