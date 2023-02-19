Madhya Pradesh: Cybercriminals create fake ID of Dhar SP, seek money | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Kotwali police and cyber team pressed into high alert mode after a few Instagram users received a money request from none other than an Instagram account created in the name of Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh.

However, after learning about the fake account created in SP Singh's name, the cyber police team and the police station acted quickly.

People who received the request from SP's fake account, on the other hand, immediately blocked this account.

A fake FB account was set up earlier

This is the second time a fake account has been created in the name of Dhar SP.

An unknown person had set up a fake Facebook account in his name a few months ago. Following that, an unknown person created a fake ID on Instagram last night, and also uploaded three photos of the SP.

As a result, it appeared that the said Instagram account is real; however, many people were suddenly sent requests from the fake account.

Demanded Rs 10,000

Following the request that came from SP's fake ID, many people began following the account on Instagram. The unknown person then began a personal chat with the followers, and demanded Rs 10,000 during the conversation.

The unidentified person also gave the people a Google Pay number for this purpose. However, it was only after a sudden request for money that people grew suspicious of the account and realised that it was fake.

