Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake measuring 3.0 hits Dhar

Representative image | File

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm.

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms beneath the earth's surface, the agency said.

More details are awaited.

