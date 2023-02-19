e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake measuring 3.0 hits Dhar

ANIUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | File
New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm.

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms beneath the earth's surface, the agency said.

More details are awaited.

