Madhya Pradesh: MLA Umang Singhar extends support to farmers affected by recent fire incident in Gandhwani

Gandhwani: Gandhwani MLA and Congress leader Umang Singhar visited Chotiya Khedi village under Gandhwani development block and met farmers whose houses have been affected in a in a fire, recently.

Singhar made arrangements for the necessary items including tin sheets for house, food grains, water pump and others.

Free Press has published the news of fire incidents in the village resulting into the loss of valuables. All the household things were burnt entirely and the reason of causing the fire is still unknown.

According to the information received, fire broke out in the house of Than Singh son of Juwan Singh and Juwan Singh son of Darla resulting in the burning of gold and silver jewels, clothes, motorbike and ration.

Gandhwani tehsildar Sunil Karware and naib tehsildar apprised that the fire was so fierce that other houses were also affected and it was extinguished with the help of the villagers.

Meanwhile taking cognizance into the matter, Singhar visited the village and interacted with the farmers. He assured farmers of every possible assistance from his side.

Later, Singhar visited Kharbayadi, Dhanora villages and had an interaction with the villagers there. During interaction, farmers narrated their plight pertaining to non-availability of fertilisers and other necessary items in their area. On this, MLA Singhar ordered administrative officials to arrange all the necessary items.