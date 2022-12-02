Madhya Pradesh: MLA son pleads Rahul to prove his father innocent

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Amid Bharat Jodo Yatra in Alot, MLA Manoj Chawla's son Manas Chawla met former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi and asked him to help in announcing his father innocent. Manas said that the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put false allegations on his father and Congress minister Yogendra Singh. After understanding the matter, Rahul Gandhi asked his personal assistant to talk to Rajya Sabha MP and high court advocate Vivek Tankha to command the case.

Notably, on November 10, MLA Chawla, Jadaun and others broke into the government warehouse after a protest by farmers impacted due to a disruption in supplies owing to a technical glitch and asked the farmers to take away the fertiliser bags.

After the incident, police booked Chawla, Jadaun and others under sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, police arrested Jadaun from Indore, while MLA Chawla is still out of reach for them. Jadaun was produced in the Indore Special Court from where his bail was rejected on Saturday.